Lupita Nyong’o Getting Married?

Lupita Nyong’o, recently accredited as the world’s most beautiful person may be finding her newly booming fanbase to be a bit overwhelming. With the news of her People magazine nomination, not only have the job offers been pouring in but the actor is entertaining hundreds of marriage proposals, offers of free meals and vacations, complementary wardrobes, pet-sitting gigs, astronaut training, (those long stays at the ISS are not just given to the un-tutored), free cars, jewelry, baubles, bangles, beads and real estate. Lupita is said to be considering all the offers, particularly one for a pizza dinner date, dutch, from the editor of The Yellow Press, but wants her many fans to understand that she couldn’t possibly accept them all.