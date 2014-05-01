warning2

“All things being equal, a fat person uses more soap than a thin person.”
by Schmidt
«  
  »

3 alarm fire in Spencer MA

By BlackWolf, 05.01.14

0053 Alarm fire rages in Spencer

At around 4:30 pm on April 28th a 3 alarm fire broke out on the Rt.9 Main St area of Spencer MA center.The responding units were Spencer,Paxton,and Leicester . The Spencer Emergency Management team also responded handing out water to fire officials.The building effected by the fire appears to be a rear end corner to the Whitco store. Arson speculation has broken out among Spencer residence , however there is no comment by fire officials at this time.

Category: News

1 comment to 3 alarm fire in Spencer MA

  • social media guidelines
    2017/01/12 at 08:42

    Howdy! I could have sworn ?’v? been to thijs website bef?re but ?fter
    checking throu?h some of the post I realized ?t’s neww
    to me. Noneth?less, I’m definit?ly delighted ? found it and I’ll be book-marking
    and checking back frequently!

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  