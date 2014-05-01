3 alarm fire in Spencer MA

3 Alarm fire rages in Spencer
At around 4:30 pm on April 28th a 3 alarm fire broke out on the Rt.9 Main St area of Spencer MA center.The responding units were Spencer,Paxton,and Leicester . The Spencer Emergency Management team also responded handing out water to fire officials.The building effected by the fire appears to be a rear end corner to the Whitco store. Arson speculation has broken out among Spencer residence , however there is no comment by fire officials at this time.
