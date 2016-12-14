Skill Development And Generation Of Jobs Critical For India: President

Seize Opportunity By Encouraging Skill Development

Chhindwara (PIB-GR-TYP-BIN): The President of India, Mr. Pranab Mukherjee addressed the Annual Day Celebrations of CII Chhindwara Skill Training Center at Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh on Dec 14.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said India with the second largest population in the world will face a major challenge in the coming years. Half of its population will be below 25 years of age. Our young workforce will be an asset if they have jobs. But, if the country is unable to provide jobs, there will be unrest, and frustration.

The President said to get jobs, paper qualifications alone will not suffice. Skills are essential. Our universities and colleges produce a large number of graduates every year but most of them are unemployable. Our youth need jobs. On the other hand, our industry has problems finding adequate skilled manpower. The President said economic growth in the advanced countries of the world, most of whom have ageing populations is low. Emerging economies like India and China are however witnessing rapid economic growth. We must therefore seize this opportunity by encouraging skill development in every way possible.

The President said the National Skill Development Council was created in 2010 to address this challenge. The present Government went on to create a Ministry for Skill Development in 2014 to provide focused attention to the need for large scale skill development. He said skill development will help create jobs, strengthen the resilience of the Indian economy, help increase the contribution of the Services sector to the GDP and expand the flow of remittances into India from our workers overseas.

He congratulated the CII and the local MP Mr. Kamal Nath for their farsightedness in setting up skill training centers in the relatively backward area of Chhindwara and wished the centre all success.

