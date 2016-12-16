PRESIDENT DUTERTE STATE VISIT TO SINGAPORE

SINGAPORE: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s first stop for his two-day visit to Singapore starting Thursday (Dec 15) will be a call on Singapore President Tony Tan Keng Yam, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Wednesday.

This will be after an official welcome ceremony at the Istana, the ministry added.

Mr Duterte’s visit to Singapore will be his first since he took office in June after his landslide election victory, and many in the Filipino community here are looking forward to welcoming him. In fact, registration for a Philippines Embassy-organised session for the Filipino community to meet Mr Duterte has surpassed the venue’s maximum capacity of 6,000 people.

After his meeting with Dr Tan on Thursday, Mr Duterte will meet Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Dr Tan will also host a State Banquet in honour of his Philippine counterpart.

On Friday, Mr Lee will host Mr Duterte to lunch. On the same day, the Philippine President will also meet Singapore business leaders and have an orchid named in his honour at the Singapore Botanic Gardens. He will then meet the Filipino community before departing for the Philippines, MFA said.

According to the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Mr Duterte's entourage will consist of Executive Secretary Salvador C Medialdea, Secretary of Foreign Affairs Perfecto R Yasay Jr, Secretary of Labor and Employment Silvestre H Bello III, Secretary of National Defense Delfin N Lorenzana, Secretary of Trade and Industry Ramon M Lopez, Presidential Communications Office Secretary Jose Ruperto Martin M Andanar, National Security Advisor Hermogenes C Esperon, Jr, Senator Alan Peter S Cayetano, and Philippine National Police Director General Ronald M dela Rosa as well as senior officials.