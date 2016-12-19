Thaawarchand Gehlot Releases ‘Saanjhi Saanjh’ Newspaper

The Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Mr. Thaawar Chand Gehlot releasing the first issue of a National Newspaper dedicated to Senior Citizen, ‘Saanjhi Saanjh’, in New Delhi on December 19, 2016.

It Will Serve As A Bridge Between Old And New Generations

New Delhi (PIB-GR-TYP-BIN): Mr. Thaawarchand Gehlot, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment released the first issue of a National Newspaper dedicated to Senior Citizens, ‘Saanjhi Saanjh’ on Dec 19. Mr. Gehlot congratulated the publisher and editor of the newspaper for bringing out such a valuable newspaper especially for elderly people and wished them good success.

This Newspaper for Senior Citizens is edited by Ms. J.V Manisha Bajaj, Secretary, Harikrit, an NGO for elderly people. This bilingual newspaper has got 8 pages which will be published from Delhi by Harikrit publishers. This newspaper will carry important and useful news pertaining to elderly persons besides inspirational stories. It will serve as a bridge between old and new generations.

(Source: PIB/GR/TYP/BIN/USPA/WN/IAIJ)