Chzech Delegation Call On Babul Supriyo

Discusses Areas Of Mutual Cooperation And Investment

New Delhi (PIB-GR-TYP-BIN): A Chzech delegation headed by Mr. Lubomir Zaoralek, Minister of Foreign Affairs , Chzech Government called on Mr. Babul Supriyo, Minister of State for Heavy Industry and Public Enterprises, Govt. of India here in New Delhi on Dec 19, and discussed areas of mutual cooperation especially in the field of Industrial Infrastructure.

Welcoming the delegation Mr. Babul Supriyo, said it will be a good opportunity to work in bon homey with the Chzech side for furthering in the areas of financial as well as technological manufacturing so that India and Czechoslovakia could further get close in terms of interchanging and exchanging technological support. He said the Joint ventures between the two countries have been furthered by our department as well as by the M/o Commerce. He said we are trying to work as per the guidance of Prime Minister to proceed and concentrate on definite agenda items.

The minister referred to the joint ventures with PSUs like HEC, BHEL and said that things are being pin-pointed for specific outputs. The Minister termed the deliberations as very encouraging and said works going on since the last three years will result in the multiplication of relations in the coming years. He also referred to the organizing of an exhibition cum conference in Czech Republic next year and hoped that our relations will get strengthened further.

Mr. Lubomir Zaoralek, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chzech Government expressed satisfaction over the hospitality offered and said that Industrial cooperation is one of the main pillar in the field of economy. He referred to the invitation offered to businessman from India to the International Engineering fair being held in their country next year and said that it is interest of both the countries to cooperate and use all complimentary synergy to connect because they are confronting something like technology revolution.

He expressed satisfaction on the discussions held so far and hoped that this will further enhance our bilateral relation. He also informed of Chzech Prime Ministers visit next year to India and said political negotiations and political dialogue will help our businessman and will create something like incentive cooperation with new investment. He said India is a big potential in facilitating market and it may be a spring board to other countries far around.

