Sports Minister Launches A Book Cum Exhibition On Photographs Of Rio Olympics

An Exhibition Of Selected Photographs

New Delhi (PIB-GR-TYP-BIN): Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports (I/C) Mr. Vijay Goel launched a book by ace sports photographer Sukumar on photographs of Rio Olympics at National Stadium on Dec 21. The book launch was followed by an exhibition of selected photographs from the Rio Olympics.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Goel said that Sukumar has been a known figure in the world of sports for four decades and his pictures speak louder than words. It is an honour to launch book cum photo exhibition of Sukumar and he feels that photographer’s interest lies in gymnastics given that there are lots of pictures of gymnastics in his exhibition.

The Minister said that the Ministry will honour people who directly or indirectly promote sports in India – by books, films or other such activities. He said government will open its stadiums for free to those who wish to hold exhibitions related to sports to promote sports.

The photo exhibition will remain open for public till 28th December, 2016 at the Dhyanchand National Stadium.

(Source: PIB/GR/TYP/BIN/USPA/WN/IAIJ)