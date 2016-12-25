Ministry Of Textiles Celebrates Good Governance Day

Smriti Irani Launches New Initiatives
New Delhi (PIB-GR-TYP-BIN): On the ocassion of Good Governance Day, 2016, Union Minister of Textiles Mrs. Smriti Zubin Irani launched initiatives of the Ministry of Textiles in New Delhi on Dec 25.
JUTE-SMART:an online portal to facilitate purchase of Jute bags from the Jute Industry by the State Procurement Agencies
Dashboard for Integrated Skill Development Scheme hosted on the NIC Cloud with access to public; and
Bunkar Mitra: A Helpline for handholding of Handloom weavers.
(Source: PIB/GR/TYP/BIN/USPA/WN/IAIJ)
Leave a Reply