Ministry Of Textiles Celebrates Good Governance Day

By Doruvu Paul Jagan Babu, 12.25.16

The Union Minister for Textiles, Mrs. Smriti Irani launching the 3 initiatives, on the occasion of the Good Governance Day, in New Delhi on December 25, 2016.

Smriti Irani Launches New Initiatives

New Delhi (PIB-GR-TYP-BIN): On the ocassion of Good Governance Day, 2016, Union Minister of Textiles Mrs. Smriti Zubin Irani launched initiatives of the Ministry of Textiles in New Delhi on Dec 25.

JUTE-SMART:an online portal to facilitate purchase of Jute bags from the Jute Industry by the State Procurement Agencies
Dashboard for Integrated Skill Development Scheme hosted on the NIC Cloud with access to public; and
Bunkar Mitra: A Helpline for handholding of Handloom weavers.

