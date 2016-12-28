Practical Approach To The Possibility Of A South Asian Union Would Be To Make Haste Slowly: Vice President

The Vice President, Mr. M. Hamid Ansari releasing the book ‘August Voices’, authored by Mr. Sudheendra Kulkarni, in Mumbai on December 28, 2016. The Minister of Education of Maharashtra, Mr. Vinod S. Tawde is also seen.

Releases Book ‘August Voices’ Authored By Sudheendra Kulkarni

Mumbai (PIB-GR-TYP-BIN): The Vice President of India, Mr. M. Hamid Ansari has said that the practical approach to the possibility of a South Asian Union would be to make haste slowly, to be accommodative rather than exclusionary so that negative perceptions are allowed to fade away. He was addressing the gathering after releasing the book ‘August Voices: What they said on 14-15 August 1947’ authored by Mr. Sudheendra Kulkarni, in Mumbai on Dec 28. The Minister of Education, Government of Maharashtra, Mr. Vinod S. Tawde and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

