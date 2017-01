Not Just Big Cities

Twisp, Washington is not a big city but it has a big heart. Despite cold temperatures and a recent heavy snow the small town was host to a parade that wended its way through several streets, the town is only about six blocks long, before finishing at the local community center where speakers and artists reiterated thier commitment to a more compassionate and caring society. The town is in a county and region that was predominantly red in the recent election.