The Minister of State for Power, Coal, New and Renewable Energy and Mines (Independent Charge), Mr. Piyush Goyal addressing the Valedictory Session of the International Conference on NexGen Technologies for Mining and Fuel Industries – NxGnMiFu – 2017, organised by CSIR-Central Institute of Mining & Fuel Research (CSIR-CIMFR), in New Delhi on February 17, 2017.

New Delhi (PIB-GR-TYP-BIN): Mr. Piyush Goyal, Minister of State (IC) for Power, Coal, New and Renewable Energy, Mines, addressing the Valedictory Session of the International Conference on NexGen Technologies for Mining and Fuel Industries – NxGnMiFu – 2017 on Feb 17, said that the country has become coal and power surplus because of the efforts put up by the Indian Coal Mining Companies and the Power plants. He lauded the work of Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR) Dhanbad that has ensured the quality check on the coal supply to the power plants.

Mr. Goyal said that it is now required to implement innovative ideas so that cost of power to the users remain affordable. The Minister said that all the stakeholders including those working in the R&D in coal and mining sector, have to work with newer technologies for safer mining, smarter mining and efficient mining with sustainability. He asked scientists of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) to go for innovations with newer, big ideas and transforming the way the research is carried out in the country.

CSIR – Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research, Dhanbad together had organised the International Conference on “NexGen Technologies for Mining and Fuel Industries” [NxGnMiFu-2017] during February 15-17, 2017 at New Delhi on the occasion of CSIR-Platinum Jubilee Celebration to commemorate 75th year of its foundation.Dr. Girish Sahni, DG, CSIR, presided over the function.

The conference deliberated on issues related to Innovative Mining Technologies for Complex Geo-mining Conditions; Mine Safety, Monitoring and Risk Management; Clean Coal Initiatives; Coal to Liquid, Methanol and Urea; Harnessing Coal Bed Methane, Shale Gas and Underground Coal Gasification; Technological Developments in Oil and Gas Sectors and Alternate Clean Energy Initiatives. During the three- day deliberations, it presented suggestions on the R&D needs to innovate new techniques, technologies and applications for clean, safe, symbiotic sustenance of society, environment and industries in post-2020 era.

