India-Rwanda Innovation Growth Program To Expand Ties In Science, Technology And Innovation: Vice President

Addresses The India-Rwanda Business Forum

Kigali (PIB-GR-TYP-BIN): The Vice President of India, Mr. M. Hamid Ansari has said that India-Rwanda Innovation Growth Program is being launched to expand ties in Science, Technology and Innovation, and the program aims at creating an ecosystem wherein Indian innovations and technology enterprises will thrive and encourage business ventures from both sides. He was addressing the India-Rwanda Business Forum organized jointly by the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the Rwanda Development Board in Kigali, Rwanda, on Feb 21. The Prime Minister of Rwanda, Mr. Anastase Murekezi and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

The Vice President said that Rwanda has put behind it the unfortunate genocide of 1994 and the efficient and clean city of Kigali captures the great strides that this country is taking on its path of growth and prosperity. He also said that Rwanda today offers a range of prospects to investors, including in renewable energy, infrastructure, agriculture, mining, tourism, and Information and Communications Technology. Trade between India and Rwanda has been gradually increasing over the last few years, he added.

The Vice President said that several Rwandans have travelled to India for medical treatment and have come back satisfied. India is also increasingly becoming a preferred destination for quality and affordable education for Rwandan students, he added.

The Vice President said that the translation of ideas and innovations into practical applications will require the 3 Ds of Discovery, Development and Delivery. We are now ready to work with our partners in Rwanda and other partners of Africa in transferring our experience in building an innovation driven economy, he added.

(Source: PIB/GR/TYP/BIN/USPA/WN/IAIJ)