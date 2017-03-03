Proddatur News Headlines

- IT Raids On Medical Agency
- Key Documents Seized
- Inspire Students To Creativity
- Municipal High Schools Full Of Problems
- Lacking Supervision
- Campus Interviews In BITS College Tomorrow
- Victory Of TDP MLC Candidates Certain: Ex MLA Varada
- Special Care Needed For Children’s Health Problems: Dr. David Selvaraj, Resident Medical Officer
- Somasekhar Reddy Seeking Votes For Victory
- Cases Against Jagan Spiteful: MLA Rachamallu
- District Hospitals Filled With Suffering Children
- Money Collected For Members’ Needs
- Senior Inter Exams Commenced
- Implement Old Pension System: NGOs In Rally
- Standstill Continues In Proddatur AMC
- Youth Cheats Aged Woman
- Credit Society Meeting In Kadapa Tomorrow
- Stay On Cancellation Of Housing Society Committee
(Source: Andhra Jyothi/Pdtr.in – 03-03-2017)/(Source: PIB/GR/TYP/BIN/USPA/WN/IAIJ)
Leave a Reply