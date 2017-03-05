Proddatur News Headlines

“Anybody who wants the presidency so much that he'll spend two years organizing and campaigning for it is not to be trusted with the office.”
 
By D P Sathya Prakash, 03.05.17

  1. Notices Served On Cooperative Housing Society

  2. Enquiry Into Missing IT Notices Of Rs. 69 Crore

    • IT Officials To Serve Notices On Business Man

  3. Fire Accident In Bakery – Rs. 5 lakh Loss

  4. Provide Free Travelling Facility For Students

  5. English Grammar Book Released

  6. Release Permanent GO For Water Release

    • Arrange Pipe Line From Mylavaram To Proddatur

    • MLA’s Appeal To Technical Team

  7. TDP Councillors Campaigning For MLC Candidates

  8. Roads Ok …. Where Is Supervision?

  9. Don’t Cultivate Temple Lands

  10. Uniform Distributed To Students

  11. Seeking Victory In MLC Elections

(Source: Andhra Jyothi/Pdtr.in/05-03-2017)/(Source: PIB/GR/TYP/BIN/USPA/WN/IAIJ)

