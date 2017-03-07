“If you want to be free, there is but one way; it is to guarantee an equally full measure of liberty to all your neighbors. There is no other. Carl Schurz” “If you want to be free, there is but one way; it is to guarantee an equally full measure of liberty to all your neighbors. There is no other. Carl Schurz”

Proddatur News Headlines » Proddatur News Headlines Gurvireddy To Resign As Chairperson Today Announced Resignation As Part Of Agreement

Root Clear For Asam Raghurami Reddy

Jabivullah As In-charge Chairperson CITU Leaders Lodge Complaint Against SI District SP Serious Over Incident

VR Orders Issued Aiming At Resolving Problems Of Teachers: MLC Bachchala Pullaiah Again Entering The Fray To Achieve More BJP Leaders Call Upon Teachers, Graduates To Exercise Franchise Time Of Exams Posing Problems To Teachers Exams In March Due To Shortage Of Teachers

Brake For One Month’s Classes Ugadi Kavi Sammelanam On 26 Town Bank In Top Place: President Mellala Kumar Reddy Varada Runs Intense Campaign For Victory Of TDP MLC Candidates Form Societies For All BC Castes: Challa Rajagopal Awaiting Solution To Gopavaram Panchayat Secretariat Gate Meet On Women’s Day Tomorrow Villages In Dire Need Of Culverts Junior Colleges Complaining Against One Another ACS In MLC Elections Campaign CPI’s Campaign For MLC Elections Call Given For Opposing Attacks On SCs, STs Free Training For Group 3 Exam Betting Teams Ready For IPL Matches Bike Rally Held In Support Of Geyanand (Source: Andhra Jyothi/Pdtr.in/07-03-2017)/(Source: PIB/GR/TYP/BIN/USPA/WN/IAIJ) Share this: Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

