Proddatur News Headlines

By D P Sathya Prakash, 03.07.17

  1. Gurvireddy To Resign As Chairperson Today

    • Announced Resignation As Part Of Agreement

    • Root Clear For Asam Raghurami Reddy

    • Jabivullah As In-charge Chairperson

  2. CITU Leaders Lodge Complaint Against SI

    • District SP Serious Over Incident

    • VR Orders Issued

  3. Aiming At Resolving Problems Of Teachers: MLC Bachchala Pullaiah

    • Again Entering The Fray To Achieve More

  4. BJP Leaders Call Upon Teachers, Graduates To Exercise Franchise

  5. Time Of Exams Posing Problems To Teachers

    • Exams In March Due To Shortage Of Teachers

    • Brake For One Month’s Classes

  6. Ugadi Kavi Sammelanam On 26

  7. Town Bank In Top Place: President Mellala Kumar Reddy

  8. Varada Runs Intense Campaign For Victory Of TDP MLC Candidates

  9. Form Societies For All BC Castes: Challa Rajagopal

  10. Awaiting Solution To Gopavaram Panchayat Secretariat Gate

  11. Meet On Women’s Day Tomorrow

  12. Villages In Dire Need Of Culverts

  13. Junior Colleges Complaining Against One Another

    • ACS In MLC Elections Campaign

  14. CPI’s Campaign For MLC Elections

  15. Call Given For Opposing Attacks On SCs, STs

  16. Free Training For Group 3 Exam

  17. Betting Teams Ready For IPL Matches

  18. Bike Rally Held In Support Of Geyanand

(Source: Andhra Jyothi/Pdtr.in/07-03-2017)/(Source: PIB/GR/TYP/BIN/USPA/WN/IAIJ)

