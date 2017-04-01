Of course there is a difference in nutrition from invertebrates. Cannibalism is a well documented aspect of human history. Alferd Packer sampled. As did the Donner party. And the several tribes of Papua New Guinea. So it should come as no surprise that there is now irrefutable evidence that the neanderthal cleaved their fellow’s flesh from bone when times were lean. Or maybe not. Waiting for lean times that is, after all meat’s meat and one can never use too much black pepper. The evidence comes from a cave in France, you know, the nation of knuckle draggers that also relishes the flesh of invertebrates, where neanderthal bones were found with clear indications of a sharp stone edged tool being used to scrape the last vestiges of red meat off. (A side note, someone we know had a job in a butcher shop as a boner, a worker who scrapes the bones to clean white so nothing is wasted. After the steaks and roasts the red tidbits make hamburger, PETA would approve.) So in this French cave at Troisième caverne of Goyet, no wait, that’s not France, that’s Belgium, which has it’s own fine crop of hairy knuckle draggers, (as do all civil nations, they are the one step back for every two forward) , who also may partake of and heartily enjoy invertebrates, bones were found with striations indicating there were boners at work there as well only, horrors, they were filleting their own kind. Examples of femurs, lotta meat on a femur, were found scratched and even cracked to extract the marrow.

If anything is to be learned from this, as well as the Stanford Prison Experiment, is that humans, and neanderthals are capable of great kindnesses. The victims, if we may call them that, probably willingly gave their lives so that their kinsmen could live on. Perpetuation of the species being our, and neanderthal’s loftiest achievement. Cannibalism being more or less universal, even among species, soccer teams and native americans, it can’t be too bad. Tastes like chicken.