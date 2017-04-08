Proddatur (LGBT-GR-TYP-BIN)

Possible To Know The Truth For The Wise

‘They are all plain to him that understandeth, and right to them that find knowledge. Proverbs 8:9’

Some say, “The Bible is too difficult!” Others say, “The Bible contradicts itself!” Many conclude, “Anything can be taught from the Bible. It is impossible to know the truth for sure.” The devil laughs with evil satisfaction at such absurd remarks. But Wisdom teaches that the words of wisdom are plain and right – to those with understanding and knowledge! If you have a problem with the Bible, you have the problem, not the Bible!

Solomon used personification in the eighth chapter of Proverbs. The feminine pronouns refer to Wisdom, a woman representing wisdom in Solomon’s appeal for men to reject ignorance and folly and embrace understanding and knowledge. The proverb at hand is part of her introduction, as she claims to speak excellent and right things (Pr 8:6), truth (Pr 8:7), and righteous words that are not at all contradictory or corrupt (Pr 8:8).

A little understanding and knowledge, from fearing the Lord and trembling before His word, will open the Bible to you (Pr 1:7; 9:10; Ps 25:14; Is 66:2; Luke 8:18). The words become plain and right, when you study the Bible humbly by its rules of interpretation. If you approach it arrogantly or critically, it is designed to confuse and destroy you (Ezek 14:1-11).

The Bible is plain and right, if you are born again (John 3:3; Rom 3:11), are enlightened by the Holy Spirit (Eph 1:17-18), fear God (Pr 15:33), delight in the Lord (Neh 8:6-8; Ps 37:4), obey what you learn (John 7:17), pray for wisdom (Ps 119:18), work for it (2:1-9), will take correction (Pr 26:12), have a godly motive (Ps 119:11), and use God-given teachers (Mal 2:7).

The Bible, God’s book of wisdom, reveals secrets of the universe that greatly affect human existence, but most men have no use for it. The Bible is closed to them (I Cor 2:6-15). God reveals these things only to His children (Matt 11:25-27). They have no regard for intelligence, education, or the opinions of any or all men. They believe every word of God to be absolute truth, and they despise any other ideas (Ps 119:128).

The children of God, with just a little understanding and knowledge, know that Jesus spoke metaphorically, just as you do when holding up a picture of your mother and saying, “This is my mother.” You only mean that the piece of Kodak paper represents your mother. Jesus gave a simple memorial supper to His true followers. There is no sacrifice offered again in any way, shape, or form. The Supper is only to remember Him by using bread and wine to represent and signify His torn body and shed blood. It is not a sacrament, and it does not involve the altering of any substance, at all, in any way.

Reader, the Bible alone has the words of wisdom from heaven, which Solomon sought to tell you about through Wisdom in this proverb. If you embrace her, she will bless you; if you reject her, you must love death (Pr 8:35-36). But this wonderful book can do you no good, unless you acquire the understanding and knowledge that opens its treasures. Humble yourself before the great God, repent of your pride and sins, and beg Him for wisdom. He will make the words plain and right to you.

