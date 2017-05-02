Government Committed For Job Security, Wage Security And Social Security Of Workers: Bandaru Dattatreya

‘One IP- Two Dispensaries’ And ‘Aadhaar Based Online Claim Submission’ Schemes Launched On International Labour Day

New Delhi (PIB-TYP-BIN): Minister of State (I/C) for Labour and Employment, Mr. BandaruDattatreya launched two schemes “One IP- Two Dispensaries” and “Aadhaar based Online Claim Submission” on the occasion of International Labour Day on May 1.

Launching the schemes Mr. BandaruDattatreya said that the Government has recognized the importance of labour and the contribution of workers and is dedicated to their welfare. It is ensuring job security, wage security and social security to them. The Minister of State (I/C) for Labour and Employment said that the Government is trying to provide social security to the workers of unorganized sector also. He said that in the recently launched scheme ‘SPREE’ by ESIC the new accounts of 77 lakh individuals and 66 thousand establishments have been opened and EPFO has also added around 50 lakhs new accounts in its recently launch scheme. 34 million registrations havealready been done on National Career Service (NCS) Portal.

Earlier, Mrs. M. Sathiyavathy, Secretary, Labour and Employment said that the ministry has undertaken many steps for the welfare of workers. The Ministry is also rationalizing the labour laws for the ease of business. She said that upgradation of skill is necessary for the job opportunity.

