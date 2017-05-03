World 

Indian Foreign Service Officer Trainees Call On Prime Minister

Doruvu Paul Jagan Babu , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
The Prime Minister, Mr. Narendra Modi in a group photograph with the Indian Foreign Service Officer Trainees, in New Delhi on May 02, 2017.

The World Believes That India Has A Bright Future

New Delhi (PIB-GR-TYP-BIN): 41 Officer Trainees of the 2016 Batch of the Indian Foreign Service called on the Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi on May 2.

Sharing his thoughts, Prime Minister stressed the need for the Foreign Service officers to be extremely well informed, and think in a global perspective. He urged the officer trainees to keep in touch with their batch mates from other services, in course of their career, so that they could always keep abreast of developments at home.

The Prime Minister said, that by and large, the world believes that India has a bright future, and is comfortable with India’s rising stature.

(Source: PIB/GR/TYP/BIN/USPA/WN/IAIJ)

Doruvu Paul Jagan Babu

International Correspondent for The Yellow Press

You May Also Like

President Of India Releases Book ‘Citizen And Society’ Written By Vice President Mohd Hamid Ansari

Doruvu Paul Jagan Babu 0

Health Ministry To Send Five-Member Expert Team To Assist In The Jamdoli Incident

Doruvu Paul Jagan Babu 0

Do You Want To Get Ahead Financially?

Doruvu Paul Jagan Babu 0