Indian Foreign Service Officer Trainees Call On Prime Minister

The World Believes That India Has A Bright Future

New Delhi (PIB-GR-TYP-BIN): 41 Officer Trainees of the 2016 Batch of the Indian Foreign Service called on the Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi on May 2.

Sharing his thoughts, Prime Minister stressed the need for the Foreign Service officers to be extremely well informed, and think in a global perspective. He urged the officer trainees to keep in touch with their batch mates from other services, in course of their career, so that they could always keep abreast of developments at home.

The Prime Minister said, that by and large, the world believes that India has a bright future, and is comfortable with India’s rising stature.

(Source: PIB/GR/TYP/BIN/USPA/WN/IAIJ)