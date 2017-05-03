Prakash Javadekar Launches Vidya Veerta Abhiyan

The Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Mr. Prakash Javadekar honoured the Param Veer Chakra heroes, at the inauguration of the ‘VIDYA, VEERTA ABHIYAAN’, in New Delhi on May 02, 2017.The Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Subhash Ramrao Bhamre and other dignitaries are also seen.

‘Patriotism Is Innate In Every Individual’

New Delhi (PIB-GR-TYP-BIN): Union Minister of Human Resource Development Mr. Prakash Javadekar launched the VIDYA VEERTA ABHIYAN in New Delhi on May 2. He was accompanied by Minister of State for Defence Dr. Subhash Ramrao Bhamre, writer Mr. Tarun Vijay, Senior Officers from Indian Army, Air Force and Navy Lt. General Sarat Chandra, Air Marshal H.N.Bhagwat, Rear Admiral K.K.Pandey, Paramveer Chakra recipient Grenadier Sanjay Kumar and Subedar Yogendra Singh Yadav on this occasion. A collage of photo portraits and book on Paramveer Chakra recipients was also released and presented to Vice-Chancellors of universities.

Highlighting the importance of the occasion Mr. Javadekar expressed his gratitude towards the most difficult service rendered by our armed forces. He said we feel secure just because of the continuous vigil and alertness of our forces busy in securing our borders. The Minister said these are our real post-independence heroes while the freedom fighters who laid their lives and faced atrocities for the cause of freedom are the natural heroes since the days of Satyagraha which culminated in the revolution for getting independence from the foreign rule.

Mr. Javadekar said through this campaign a wall of valour will be built in colleges and universities across the country and this will be built on contributory funding by students and teachers on voluntary basis. He said this wall will be 15X20 feet in size and will depict the portraits of all the 21 Paramveer Chakra recipients. The Minister expressed the hope that this will help revive and re-energize the patriotic fervour in our young minds.

The Minister said organising of such events help in changing atmosphere in our colleges and universities. It is just to revive the patriotic feeling in our youth. He said we are not interested to teach lessons of patriotism to anyone as it is innate in every individual. But its continuous revival is a dire need. Mr. Javadekar said we do not want to force it.

The event was attended by several vice-chancellor of universities, scholars, ex-servicemen and school children. Paramveer chakra recipient Mr. Sanjay Kumar and Mr. Yogendra Singh Yadav who also shared their war memories and experiences with the audience and instilled patriotic feelings in the young ones.

The function was also addressed by Dr. Subhash Ramrao Bhamre MoS Defence and Mr. Tarun Vijay, the convener of the event.

