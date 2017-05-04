Venkaiah Naidu Releases Set Of Books ‘Swachh Jungle Ki Kahani – Dadi Ki Zubani’

The Union Minister for Urban Development, Housing & Urban Poverty Alleviation and Information & Broadcasting, Mr. M. Venkaiah Naidu with the recipients of the Swachh Survekshan’ 2017 awards, at a function, in New Delhi on May 04, 2017. The Secretary, Ministry of Urban Development, Mr. Rajiv Gauba, the Principal Director General (M&C), Press Information Bureau, Mr. A.P. Frank Noronha and other dignitaries are also seen.

Initiative To Enable Development Of Cleanliness Habit Amongst Children

New Delhi (PIB-GR-TYP-BIN): Mr. M. Venkaiah Naidu, Minister for Information & Broadcasting released a set of books titled ‘Swachh Jungle ki kahani – Dadi ki Zubani’ published by Publications Division on May 4. The books aimed at sensitizing and creating awareness amongst children would provide a fillip to the Prime Minister’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan which has become a Jan Andolan across the nation.

The set of four books written in a storytelling format by renowned children’s author Dr. Madhu Pant would convey the message in an interesting manner through the clean Jungle tales. The books contain lot of interesting and eye-catching illustrations made by young artists.

The series of books had been published in 15 Indian languages and would help develop a habit of cleanliness among school going children. Children had been the best ‘medium’ to bring about behavioural change in the society and motivate their parents, relatives and friends to adopt cleanliness.

