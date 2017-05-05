Probationers Of IDAS, ICAS, IP & TAPS Call On President

‘Civil Servants Can Be A Very Effective Tool For The Transformation Of Society’

New Delhi (PIB-GR-TYP-BIN): A group of probationers of Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS), Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS) and Indian Post & Telecommunication Accounts and Financial Service (IP & TAFS) called on the President of India, Mr. Pranab Mukherjee at Rashtrapati Bhavan on May 4.

Speaking on the occasion, the President congratulated the probationers for successfully qualifying the very difficult and competitive civil services examination. He also appreciated the fact that they had chosen to join the civil services as it would give them ample opportunity to contribute to the building of the nation. In no other service or career is such tremendous responsibility entrusted on young shoulders.

The President said that the huge and diverse population of India lives under one system, one Constitution and has one identity. Our country is striving to solve the problems of poverty, ignorance and having access to modern amenities of life for a vast section of people. He said that civil servants can be a very effective tool for the transformation of society.

The President said that probationers of IDAS, ICAS and IP & TAFS who were present had the crucial responsibility of ensuring financial management and proper accounting. They had to ensure that there was proper utilization of public funds. He wished the officers all success in their future career and advised them that when they look back after retirement, they should have the satisfaction of having done their job to their own satisfaction as well as that of others.

The probationers of IDAS, ICAS and IP & TAFS are presently undergoing their training at the National Institute of Financial Management, Faridabad.

(Source: PIB/GR/TYP/BIN/USPA/WN/IAIJ)