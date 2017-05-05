SULTAN OF SELANGOR’S CUP 2017 update

Jordan Webb replaces Plazibat for Singapore in Sultan of Selangor’s Cup

Jason Dasey and John Wilkinson preview what to expect from Fandi Ahmad and Singapore XI in the Sultan of Selangor’s Cup.

Canadian-born Jordan Webb has the chance to prove his qualities in front of a massive crowd when he suits up for the Singapore Selection in the 16th Sultan of Selangor’s (SOS) Cup on Saturday night.

Webb, one of the three foreigners earmarked to represent the Singapore national team in the future, replaces Stipe Plazibat in Fandi Ahmad’s 20-man squad. Plazibat, who is the current S.League top scorer with 11 goals, dropped out of the team due to injury.

Webb, who has scored six goals in seven games for Warriors FC this season, joins Albirex Niigata (S) duo Yasutaka Yanagi and Kento Nagasaki as the import players for the Singapore Selection.

The news was revealed by assistant coach Nazri Nasir, who attended the pre-match press conference on behalf of head coach Fandi Ahmad at the Concorde Hotel in Singapore on Friday afternoon.

“Unfortunately, we have to go without Stipe but we have called up Webb, who’s a seasoned player and I’m sure he wants to do something to prove himself. We have a good blend of young and experienced players,” 46-year-old Nazri said.

Liberian forward Patrick Wleh will be one of the players to watch for the Selangor selection at the Sports Hub.

“The presence of Shahril Ishak and Hariss Harun will help the younger ones. We have Irfan Fandi, who’s young but already has made appearances for the national team. We’re preparing well and now I just hope the fans can come down to support us.”

The Singapore Selection will be captained by Hariss, who’s on loan at Home United from Johor Darul Ta’zim. The 26-year-old says he’s determined to see his side put up a good show to defend their trophy at the Singapore Sports Hub.

Singapore are hosting the SOS Cup for the first time since 2009. Last year, the Singapore Selection prevailed 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time at Shah Alam Stadium.

“This game holds a lot of memories and significance for both teams, so I believe it will be a high-level and high-intensity game to be involved in,” Hariss said. “With the SOS Cup coming back here after so many years, we want to show something as the home team and give our fans something to cheer about.

Meanwhile, the Selangor Selection are entirely made up of players from PKNS FC, who were promoted to the Malaysia Super League this season.

While the critics may argue that they are not as strong as sister team, Selangor, there are still quality players in their ranks such as Liberian forward Patrick “Ronaldinho” Wleh and Malaysia international Safee Sali.

Fandi Ahmad and Nazri Nasir have named a 20-man squad for the Sultan of Selangor’s Cup on Saturday.

Safee, 33, has history in the SOS Cup, having lit up the 2008 edition with a spectacular overhead kick in a 2-2 draw at Shah Alam as the Selangor Selection won 4-3 on penalties that year.

Head coach E. Elavarasan believes there will be a competitive contest in store.

“We weren’t able to invite some guest players because the league’s having matches on the same day,” lamented the 52-year-old. “But we still have a good set of players that can compete.

“It’ll be an interesting game as you can see the strong setup of the Singapore Selection team with all-round players from the S.League.”

Selangor Selection have won this fixture seven times compared to Singapore Selection’s six, with the sides sharing the trophy in 2004.

Singapore Selection Squad for 2017 Sultan of Selangor’s Cup

Goalkeepers: Hassan Sunny (Home United), Zaiful Nizam (Balestier Khalsa)

Defenders: Faritz Hameed (Geylang International), Yasutaka Yanagi (Albirex Niigata (S)), Zulfahmi Arifin (Hougang United), Irfan Fandi, Afiq Yunos (Home), Shakir Hamzah (Tampines Rovers), Ho Wai Loon (Warriors FC)

Midfielders: Yasir Hanapi (Tampines), Hariss Harun, Faris Ramli (Home), Kento Nagasaki (Albirex), Gabriel Quak (Geylang), Raihan Rahman (Balestier Khalsa), Shahril Ishak (Warriors FC)

Forwards: Khairul Amri (Tampines), Khairul Nizam (Home), Jordan Webb (Warriors), Taufik Suparno (Young Lions)