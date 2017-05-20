God Hates Corrupt Practices

Proddatur (LGBT-GR-TYP-BIN)

Better To Overpay Than To Underpay

‘Divers weights, and divers measures, both of them are alike abomination to the LORD. Proverbs 20:10’

God hates corrupt business practices, so be careful in all your financial and business dealings. It would be better to overpay for something than to underpay, because God can make up the difference in money, but no one can save you from the Judge of all the earth.

The lesson here is financial and personal honesty. In Solomon’s day, you bought commodities by their weight on the merchants’ scales or measured by the merchants’ measuring devices. If they used altered weights or measures, they could easily steal a little from each customer. The LORD Jehovah detested, hated, and loathed such business practices. And He is just the same today. Are you always impeccably honest with money?

Take an English lesson to expand your vocabulary. Paul told Titus to teach employees to never purloin, but to always show good fidelity (Titus 2:9-10). What is purloining? It means to pilfer, filch, or peculate. What are pilfering, filching, and peculating? Like purloining, they are all verbs for petty thefts or stealing in small quantities at a time. Uh-oh! Do you mean like the two examples above that could be multiplied many times? Yes!

Paul told Titus to authoritatively teach such job integrity (Titus 2:15). God hates financial and business cheating, and the gospel of Christ condemns it. Employees that never take advantage of an employer can beautify the doctrine of Jesus Christ by their fidelity on the job – faithfulness, honesty, loyalty, and trustworthiness (Titus 2:9-10). Does your business character and reputation beautify the gospel, or stain it? Godly employees obey and please their employers at all times, in all matters, without ever talking back.

The great God hates business, financial, or personal cheating. He will grind you into powder, if you try to take advantage of others, even by small amounts. It is amazing to watch poor men, who think they have the right to cheat to get ahead. Guess what? That is why they are poor! The generous man, who scatters his money freely to help the poor and to keep a clean reputation before God, gets ahead of the man holding back (Pr 11:24-26).

You will have opportunities today to be fair, generous, honest, righteous, and sacrificial. If you choose to protect yourself and cheat anyone else, even by a very small amount, your Creator God will be offended and make sure you lose in life. If you choose to be considerate, diligent, faithful, and trustworthy, you can beautify the gospel of Jesus Christ. The honest man shows himself to be a true child of God (Ps 15:1-5; Rom 12:17).

(Source: LGBT/PIB/GR/TYP/BIN/USPA/WN/IAIJ)