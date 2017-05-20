Humanity Blossoms

‘Humanity: Where Is Your Address?’ Has Turned Into ‘Humanity Found In Sai Ram Nagar’

Proddatur (GR-TYP-BIN): Nothing is more disappointing than seeing our own kind, our own species treat the old-age couple like this. This incident took place in Sai Ram Nagar.

Ranganath Verma (84), Lalithamma (80) have been residing in Sai Ram Nagar for the last 15 years in a small rented house by paying monthly rent Rs. 300/- despite their resources of income are hardly nil and their physical strength is no more promising.

Compelling circumstances have resulted in vacating the old-age couple out of the small rented home. They had to stay open-air for four days in the same street unable to find another house for rent.The sight of their plight moved the residents of Sai Ram Nagar with kindness. As a result, all came together and found a rented house for the old-age couple.

The humanity has blossomed in Sai Ram Nagar. Credit goes to Andhra Jyothi, Saakshi, Eenadu and the people who moved with compassion.

(Source: Andhra Jyothi/Saakshi/Eenadu/PIB/GR/TYP/BIN/USPA/WN/IAIJ)