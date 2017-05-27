ONE Championship returned to the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday for ”Dynasty of Heroes,” its latest and greatest mixed martial arts (MMA) fight card topped by atomweight sensation Angela Lee, and co-headlined by welterweight holder Ben Askren.

“Unstoppable” Lee defend her 105-pound title against Brazilian bruiser while “Funky” Askren puts his 170-pound title up wins decisively against rising star sensation Agilan Thani.

#robbieoca will be on the scene LIVE from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium for all the results and action, spread across 10 marquee fights.

RESULTS OF ONE CHAMPIONSHIP “DYNASTY OF HEROES”

Chen Lei def. Jeremy Meciaz by technical knockout

Rika Ishige def. Nita Def by submission

Tiffany Teo def. Rebecca Heintzman-Rozewski by unanimous decision

Amir Khan def. Rajinder Singh Meena by technical knockout

Geje Eustaquio def. Anatpong Burned by split decision

Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke def. Adrian Matheis by technical knockout

Garry Tonon def. Shinya Aoki by submission

Zabaztian Kadestam def. Luis Santos by knockout

Ben Askren def. Agilan Thani by submission

Angela Lee def. Istela Nunes by submission

