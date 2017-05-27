ONE CHAMPIONSHIP “Dynasty of Heroes”
ONE Championship returned to the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday for ”Dynasty of Heroes,” its latest and greatest mixed martial arts (MMA) fight card topped by atomweight sensation Angela Lee, and co-headlined by welterweight holder Ben Askren.
“Unstoppable” Lee defend her 105-pound title against Brazilian bruiser while “Funky” Askren puts his 170-pound title up wins decisively against rising star sensation Agilan Thani.
RESULTS OF ONE CHAMPIONSHIP “DYNASTY OF HEROES”
Chen Lei def. Jeremy Meciaz by technical knockout
Rika Ishige def. Nita Def by submission
Tiffany Teo def. Rebecca Heintzman-Rozewski by unanimous decision
Amir Khan def. Rajinder Singh Meena by technical knockout
Geje Eustaquio def. Anatpong Burned by split decision
Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke def. Adrian Matheis by technical knockout
Garry Tonon def. Shinya Aoki by submission
Zabaztian Kadestam def. Luis Santos by knockout
Ben Askren def. Agilan Thani by submission
Angela Lee def. Istela Nunes by submission
