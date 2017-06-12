MEDIA STATEMENT – SINGAPORE VS ARGENTINA – TUESDAY, 13 JUNE 2017

SINGAPORE, 10 JUNE 2017 – Further to the speculation from the last two days, international match promoter Unicess Sports Group received confirmation this evening that due to personal reasons, Leo Messi, Gonzalo Higuaín and Nicolás Otamendi will not feature in the Singapore Vs Argentina football match at the National Stadium on Tuesday, 13 June 2017.

The Argentina team will be announced at the pre-match press conference. While we share the disappointment of football fans in Singapore and elsewhere at the absence of these players, we still very much look forward to what will be an exciting football match against a team that will continue to feature a world class line-up of players. We very much hope that fans will enjoy this historical fixture and we encourage fans to show their support for the Lions at the National Stadium as they take on the No. 2 ranked team in the world.

#BringBackTheRoar #Singapore #SingaporeLions #FAS #FAS125 #Argentina #LaAlbiceleste #AFA #SINvARG #UNICESS