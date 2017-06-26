News 

Supreme Court To Eat Wedding Cake

DavidW - Publisher

It’s been news for several years now, a small bakery in the firmly conservative town of Colorado Springs, Colorado refused to bake a wedding cake for a couple of guys, a lawsuit ensued and now the Supreme court is taking on the top tier, with two tuxedos, issue. The water cooler talk has missed the single important factor in the case, instead revolving around such concerns as the right to refuse service, gay rights, religious values and the decline and fall of the Roman empire. What was missed was the real reason the bakery shop owner refused the order. They were out of pink frosting.

Raised in obscurity and completely entranced with the notion that we should live our lives with the same valuable ethic that a conscientious hiker would, leaving no trace.

