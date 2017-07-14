Job Opportunities Galore For Youth With Information Technology

‘World Is Changing With Smart Communications’

Proddatur (GR-TYP-BIN): Himachal Pradesh BSNL Telecom Officer Mr. Narayana J said that job opportunities are galore for youth with information technology. He spoke as the chief guest in an awareness programme on ‘Microwaves – Usages’ held for the students in Vaagdevi Institute of Technology & Science (VITS) on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Telecom Officer said that studying about the usages of microwaves and knowing how to use them will increase the career opportunities. With the help of microwaves, we have brought a significant dramatic change in Television, Mobile Phone, Internet and various other sectors in the world today, he said.

He also said that as a profession it is rapidly gaining ground and the global studies are also suggesting that career in a communication technology is a wise decision. As part of motivating the students, Mr. Narayana also explained the underlying psychology of communication technology and the most important skills needed to break into the world of communications.

VITS Principal Dr. Jagadishwar Reddy, ECE HoD Mr. Siddeshwar Reddy, Mr. Naveen Kumar Raju, Asst. Professors and Students participated in the programme.

(Source: Andhra Jyothi/PIB/GR/TYP/BIN/USPA/WN/IAIJ)