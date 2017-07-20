CRISTIANO RONALDO IN SINGAPORE

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will be in Singapore on Friday (21 July) to sign a major endorsement deal.

The arrival of the Real Madrid and Portugal superstar was confirmed by Singapore billionaire Peter Lim’s Mint Media via a brief media statement.

“Cristiano Ronaldo will be in Singapore tomorrow on his way to China for a Mint Media event. During his one-day visit, Ronaldo will sign a major endorsement deal as well as have dinner with Mr Peter Lim, owner of Mint Media,” said the statement.

Mint Media owns and administers the global image rights for the football star.