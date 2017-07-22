Proddatur (LGBT-TYP-BIN)

Sound Doctrine Replaced With Entertainment And Fables

The eyes of the LORD preserve knowledge, and he overthroweth the words of the transgressor. Proverbs 22:12

True knowledge is eternal. Jehovah God of the Bible has had all of it from the beginning (Pr 8:22-31). He will preserve all knowledge forever (Ps 119:152,160). But He despises the arrogant thoughts of the wicked (Ps 119:113). He will destroy and humiliate them by exposing their words as lies and their thoughts as hallucinations (I Cor 1:19-20).

The eyes of the LORD are a metonym for His providence in the affairs of men. Eyes are used for His providence, because they are the human sense that perceives and guides, and this usage is easily found elsewhere in Scripture (II Chron 16:9). The God of heaven has committed His government of the universe to the preservation of true knowledge and the revealing of it to His children. You should thank Him gratefully.

But the dreadful and terrible God is just as committed to expose and destroy the thoughts and words of sinners. He is committed to blind, confuse, deceive, harden, and damn those who reject the knowledge He offers in creation, providence, conscience, and Scripture. Do you know the God of the Bible? Most preachers have replaced sound doctrine with entertainment and fables to scratch the itching lusts of carnal Christians (II Tim 4:1-4).

God has reserved knowledge to Himself, which are His secret things, but He has also revealed much for His people to learn and do (Deut 29:29). He inspired men to write the Bible, and then He preserved its copying and translating so that His knowledge is available for those who will read it (Ps 12:6-7). He prepares men to preach His word and form churches, which are the defense and support of knowledge on earth (Jer 3:15).

Education can be a handicap for finding true knowledge (Matt 11:25-27). The hallucinations of educated men have created many absurdities.

What is the lesson? There is only one place to go for knowledge – the Creator God and His Bible. All other thinking is total darkness (Is 8:20). The information explosion has not helped at all, for men are ever learning without any truth (II Tim 3:1-7). Humble yourself before the God of heaven and beg Him to teach you true knowledge. Seek out a true preacher of the word that you might have help in learning (Acts 8:30-35).

(Source: LGBT/PIB/GR/TYP/BIN/USPA/WN/IAIJ)