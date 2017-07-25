Featured Video Play Icon
Our Impressionable Youth – Trump Addresses Boy Scouts

DavidW - Publisher

 

All boys just want to be part of the club!

And on a side note, Read this.

A hoodoo is a strange erosional landform that can often be toppled with minimal removal at its base. A strong lasting structure takes into consideration the integrity of the materials it consists of, the breadth of it’s base as well as the angle of repose. Simply shaking your head while Uncle Floyd goes off on his flying saucer immigrant conspiracy rants might not be enough, it might be time to call his bluff and shut him up. No one wants to hear that kind of talk.

