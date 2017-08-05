“LANY ” LIVE 2017!!!!

LANY to return to Manila for a series of Ayala Mall shows

LANY played to thousands of fans, in what could still be their biggest show to date, at Wanderland 2017 last March. The pop trio are set to return to the region next July for a full Asian tour with headlining shows in Taipei, Bangkok, and Singapore, along with festival appearances at We The Fest in Jakarta, Good Vibes in Malaysia and Summer Sonic in Japan.

LANY’s refreshing sound is primed to reshape pop music’s zeitgeist

The LA-based band will also be making their return to Manila this August with a series shows in Ayala Malls. LANY will be in Manila from August 4 to 6 and will be performing a total of 5 shows.

WHAT HAPPENS AT AYALA MALL SHOWS

August 4, 7 PM – Glorietta

August 5, 3 PM – Greenbelt 5

August 5, 7 PM – Alabang Town Center

August 6, 3 PM – Market! Market!

August 6, 7 PM – Trinoma