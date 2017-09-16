Vice President Lays Foundation Stone For The First Regional Vocational Training Institute

A Defining Step Towards Women Empowerment

Hyderabad (PIB-TYP-BIN): Vice President Mr. M. Venkaiah Naidu, today in Hyderabad laid the foundation stone for Regional Vocational Training Institute which is the first of its kind for the State of Telangana boosting skill development opportunities among women ready to contribute to the country’s workforce. Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Mr. Dharmendra Pradhan was also present during the foundation laying ceremony along with Mr. Mohammad Mahmood Ali, Deputy Chief Minister, Govt. of Telangana, Mr. Naini Narsimha Reddy, Minister of Home, Labour & Employment, Telangana and Mr. Bandaru Dattatreya, Former Minister of State for Labour & Employment and Member of Parliament.

Laying the foundation stone Mr. Venkaiah Naidu, said, “Setting up of RVTI in Hyderabad is one defining step towards women empowerment. It the duty of all government bodies including gram panchayat, to do everything possible to empower women in the society. I would like to congratulate and extend my best wishes to Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship for such a great job. Through skill development we will not only empower our own country and its industries but also contribute to economies across the world. There is a huge demand for skilled workforce world over and it is the right that we reap our demographic dividend and bridge this demand supply gap. Mr. Naidu also said that the country is facing an acute shortage of trainer and teachers and under skill development initiatives, it is a delight to see that the country now had more avenues for training of trainers.

Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Minister for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Mr. Dharmendra Pradhan said, “Women training and their empowerment has been one of the priority areas of Government of India. Participation of women in the workforce in our country will certainly lead to the growth of our nation’s economy. To ensure this, we have target of setting up one RVTI in each state. MSDE is presently running 17 such Institutes across India.”

Minister of Home, Labour & Employment, Telangana Mr. Naini Narsimha Reddy, said, “Telangana has huge potential in its workforce and skill development will give them the right direction in their careers.” Addressing the gathering, Former Minister of State for Labour & Employment and Member of Parliament Mr. Bandaru Dattatreya, said, “We are grateful to our Hon. Prime Minister for emphasizing the importance of skill development and allocating required resources for setting of this RVTI in Hyderabad.”

Under the overall leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), through the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), has pioneered to establish Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra (PMKK) in every district of India.

(Source: PIB/GR/TYP/BIN/USPA/WN/IAIJ)