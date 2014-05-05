Blood Banks Short as Rich Buy Reserves

News that old mice are rejuvenated with infusions of fresh blood from younger mice has led to a run on blood banks by the super rich in a quest for eternal life. Researchers reported that injecting older mice with the blood of younger mice resulted in improved cognitive abilities, muscle growth and more vitality in skin cells as well as other improvements that reverse aging. Several private blood collecting agencies have fielded inquiries from representatives of wealthy individuals wishing to purchase their stocks of plasma and whole blood. Some international companies involved in providing blood to military and private hospitals have sold some of their supplies of pediatric blood stocks, noting that it was going out of date and that there was no regulation against the practice of blood doping in the countries where it was sold. In related news, fans of the Twilight series of books and movies commented that the practice was well known among the shows devotees.