‘Bigfoot’ Sighting in Northern Ireland

Jimm Morgan 9 Comments

A couple claim they saw an ape-like creature in a wooded area in northern Ireland.

63-year-old Caroline Breen said she and her husband were walking their dogs in Ballyboley Forest when they spotted it.

“We approached a small patch of dead trees one day when we caught sight of something crouched behind the bushes,” she explains. “We thought at first it was a human, but as it raised its head in the air, we saw it.”

Breen said her husband walked towards the creature and it growled at him.

The creature reportedly was carrying a stick and it “smashed the stick against the tree” before taking off at high speed.

She described it as having a chimpanzee-like face but with a “broader nose” and it was covered in “dark brown black fur”. The animal was approximately 8 feet tall.

When she reported the sighting to the local constable he scoffed, saying “That was probably MacGuffy, he’s a nudist what lives up there.”

 

 

Jimm Morgan

Owner of Jimm's Vapes, part time freelance journalist

9 thoughts on “‘Bigfoot’ Sighting in Northern Ireland

  • Anonymous
    2016/09/05 at 12:11
    i 14years old run in 9foot bigfoot road side glen bush loughgiel ballymena

  • seamus m w t boyle
    2016/09/05 at 12:30
    work for forestry service n ireland 25years no pay wanted pay , i famous seamus m w t boyle forsetry man orra forsetry

  • famous seamus m w t boyle
    2016/12/26 at 12:09
    forestry service n ireland no bigfoot is sound forsetry

  • famous seamus m w t boyle
    2017/01/14 at 10:02
    i no bigfoot life in forestry uk

  • famous seamus m w t boyle
    2017/01/16 at 09:53
    37 years go see bigfoot side altahich rd loughgiel ballymena i no 215 bigfoot sound co antrim

  • famous seamus m w t boyle
    2017/01/21 at 07:15
    come see slieve an orra forestry bigfoot photo bankholday

  • famous seamus m w t boyle
    2017/02/22 at 08:52
    come see slieveanorra forestry good day top orra see scotland.land of clan

