SEA GAMES 2017 -Philippines Gilas prevails against Indonesia 94- 55

KUALA LUMPUR – Gilas Pilipinas reasserted its dominance in the Southeast Asian region as they ruled the 29th SEA Games men’s basketball in style after beating Indonesia, 94-55, on Saturday night behind a full house at the MABA Stadium.

Even with a short preparation that hounded the squad as well as the close proximity of the tournament in the Fiba Asia Cup, the Gilas cagers got the job done on their way to the country’s 17th SEA Games crown in men’s basketball.

Mike Tolomia powered Gilas Pilipinas in a second-quarter run that practically took the fight out of the Indonesia squad that was hoping to avenge its loss to the PBA-backed squad in the Seaba Championship in Manila.

Tolomia scored two triples in a backbreaking run by Gilas that gave the Nationals a 33-19 lead to which Indonesia never responded to. He finished with 11 points in the first half and Gilas was ahead, 45-27.

It was total domination from there.

Their road to the SEA Games gold began with a tough win by Thailand that somehow showed the title won’t be theirs for the taking.

After completing the preliminaries with wins over Myanmar and Malaysia, Gilas Pilipinas was tested again before pulling off a lackluster win in the semifinals over Singapore.

In the finals, the true form of Gilas showed in front of a predominantly Filipino crowd inside and even outside MABA Stadium which settled to watch the game over a giant television screen.

Tolomia finished with 20 points on 5-of-8 from three-point range to lead the way for Gilass, while Kobe Paras had 14 points including highlight plays in the waning moments of the game.

Raymar Jose had 12 points, while Bobby Ray Parks collared 12 boards in the gold medal match.

The scores:

Philippines (94) – Tolomia 20, Paras 14, Jose 12, Standhardinger 11, Rosario 8, Ravena 7, Cruz 6, Ferrer 5, Pessumal 5, Amer 4, Parks 2, Vosotros 0.

Indonesia (55) – Pratama 10, Kurnlawan 10, Wisnu 6, Enguio 5, Sitepu 4, Nugroho 4, Kosaslh 4, Dhyaksa 4, Lakudu 2, Wuysang 2, Grahita 2, Sitorus 2.

Quarters: 19-15, 45-27, 67-38, 94-55.

