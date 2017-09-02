SINGAPORE – FOOTBALL TEAM BOOTED OUT OF SEA GAMES 2017

Singapore football’s five-day wait to learn their semi-final fate came to an end last night when the Young Lions were booted out of the SEA Games without even kicking a ball.

Their exit was sealed after hosts Malaysia beat Myanmar 3-1 at the Shah Alam Stadium. With the Young Angels having completed their programme and level on nine points with Harimau Muda (who have a game left) in Group A, the local side, currently with just three points and a game in hand, are out.

It also meant that Richard Tardy and his team fell short of a semi-final target in an event the Republic has never won. In the 2015 tournament on home soil, Singapore suffered a similar group-stage exit.