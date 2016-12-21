Piyush Goyal Launches ‘Coal Mitra’ Web Portal

The Minister of State for Power, Coal, New and Renewable Energy and Mines (Independent Charge), Mr. Piyush Goyal releasing a report on Renewable Energy Integration Transmission an Enabler, at an event ‘Empowering the Grid to meet Future Challenges’, organised by the Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. (PGCIL), under the Ministry of Power, in New Delhi on December 21, 2016. The Secretary, Ministry of Power, Mr. P.K. Pujari and other dignitaries are also seen.

Facilitating Flexibility In Utilization Of Domestic Coal

New Delhi (PIB-GR-TYP-BIN): Union Minister of State (IC) for Power, Coal, New & Renewable Energy and Mines, Mr. Piyush Goyal launched ‘Coal Mitra’, a Web portal for flexibility in Utilization of Domestic Coal and released reports on ‘Renewable Energy Integration. Transmission an Enabler’, ‘Green Energy Corridor II’ and ‘Electricity Demand Pattern Analysis’, on Dec 21. He was presiding over an event, ‘Empowering the Grid to meet Future Challenges’, organized by the Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. (PGCIL), under the auspices of Ministry of Power.

The Coal Mitra Web Portal has been designed to bring about flexibility in Utilization of Domestic Coal by transferring the reserves to more cost efficient State/Centre owned or Private sector generating stations, leading to lower generation costs and ultimately lesser cost of electricity for the consumers.

Other dignitaries present at the event were Mr. P.K. Pujari, Secretary Power, Mr. S.D. Dubey, Chairman, CEA, Mr. I.S. Jha, CMD, PGCIL, along with senior officials of the Power Ministry, Heads of State Utilities and officials from International Financing Agencies.

(Source: PIB/GR/TYP/BIN/USPA/WN/IAIJ)