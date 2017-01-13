Vice President Calls For Balanced Approach Between The Creation Of Clinical Health Infrastructure And The Demands Of Public Health

Health For All

New Delhi (PIB-GR-TYP-BIN): Mr. M. Hamid Ansari, the Vice President of India has called for a balanced approach between the creation of clinical health infrastructure and the demands of public health when evaluating the overall needs of the country’s health requirements. He was speaking at the 4th Convocation Ceremony of Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, New Delhi on Jan 13.

The Vice President said that although India is experiencing a rapid health transition, the country’s disease burden remains extraordinarily high. We are confronted both by an unfinished agenda of infectious diseases, nutritional deficiencies and unsafe pregnancies as well as the challenge of escalating epidemics of non-communicable diseases, he added.

Underlining the need for a comprehensive Act that covers the various aspects of healthcare rights, delivery and related matters, the Vice President said that excessive focus on curative medical care detracts attention from the much more cost-effective and efficient option of preventive public health investments that can stem the spread of infectious diseases and improve nutritional outcomes in the country.

Pointing out that our public expenditure on health, particularly public health continues to be low, the Vice President called for an increase in financial commitment, both by the Centre and the States, towards public health concerns in order to make the 1978 Alma Ata declaration of “Health for All” a reality.

Mr. Anil Baijal, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Mr. Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister, Delhi, Mr. Satyendar Jain, Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Delhi, Dr. M.M. Kutty, Chief Secretary, Government of Delhi and Mr. Chandrakar Bharti, Secretary, Health & Family Welfare, Government of Delhi, were also present on the occasion.

