“I don't make jokes. I just watch the government and report the facts. Will Rogers”
Proddatur News Headlines

By D P Sathya Prakash, 03.04.17
  1. IT Notices Of Rs. 0.69 Crore Served On Business Man?
  2. Jagan Suffering From Power Mania: TDP District President, Srinivasula Reddy
  3. Will You Close The Party, If We Show Majority? MLA Adi Challenges
  4. No Authenticity In Adi’s Challenges: MLA Rachamallu
  5. Salaries Released For Primary Teachers
  6. Paddy Brings No Succor To Farmers
  7. Agri Gold Agents Seeking MLA’s Intervention
  8. Apply For Jobs In SC Corporation Job Mela
  9. Employment For SC Youth Is Aim Of Government: SC Corporation ED Sri Lakshmi
  10. BSP Demands Drinking Water For SC Colonies
  11. Cement Road In Every Street: Venugopal Reddy, DE, Panchayat Raj
  12. We Fight Against Corruption: Putta Lakshmi Reddy
  13. Employment Guarantee Works In Full Swing
  14. Shankar Reddy Takes Charge
    • Stay Orders Not Yet Received: Venkata Krishna, DR
  15. Women Suffering Due To Malfunction Of Cashless Machines In Stores

(Source: Andhra Jyothi/Pdtr.in/04-03-2017)/(Source: PIB/GR/TYP/BIN/USPA/WN/IAIJ)

Category: World

