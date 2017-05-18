Sweden Shows Keen Interest In Smart City Development

Swedish Minister Meets Union Urban Minister

New Delhi (PIB-GR-TYP-BIN): Evincing keen interest in partnering smart cities development initiative in the country, Sweden has suggested a Common Plan of Action for applying its expertise and technology in promoting sustainable and green friendly public transport solutions besides solid waste management in smart cities being developed.

Sweden’s Minister of European Union Affairs and Trade Ms. Ann Linde met Minister of Urban Development Mr. M. Venkaiah Naidu and held detailed discussions on possible areas of cooperation in respect of development of smart cities. She said that Sweden and India signed a Memorandum of Understanding in 2015 to promote sustainable urban development and Smart City Mission offers a unique opportunity to translate this MoU into concrete actions.

The visiting Swedish Minister said her country is a global leader in waste management, urban mobility solutions, smart parking systems, air filtration, real time information systems, command and control systems etc., which are integral to smart city plans of Indian cities. She also said that a Swedish company SCANIA would soon be operating 55 ethanol based buses in Nagpur.

Stating that India’s Smart City Mission offered ample opportunities for investments to both Indian and foreign companies, Mr. Naidu said that selected smart cities would be happy to benefit from Swedish technologies and particularly, in the areas of public transport and solid waste management. He suggested to the visiting Minister to advise Swedish companies to reach out to respective cities for partnering in implementation of their smart city plans.

(Source: PIB/GR/TYP/BIN/USPA/WN/IAIJ)