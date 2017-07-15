Scorners Hate Reproof

Proddatur (LGBT-GR-TYP-BIN)

The Wise Love Correction

‘A scorner loveth not one that reproveth him: neither will he go unto the wise. Proverbs 15:12’

Your response to those correcting you says a lot about you. Where you go for advice also gives you away. If you resent reproof, or if you avoid godly and wise men when needing help or advice, then you are a scorner. You can also measure others by these two criteria.

Fools are bad, with Solomon using many proverbs to describe and condemn them, but scorners are worse. Fools are stubborn and stupid, but scorners despise being corrected and hate those who do it. A scorner is the worst person described in the book of Proverbs.

The lesson is two character traits of scorners. They hate reprovers, and they avoid wise men. Disrespect and avoidance are often signs of rebellion. Scorners hate being taught or reproved, so they also hate those who try to teach and reprove them. They will not go to them voluntarily; they do not want to be told their ideas and ways are foolish and wrong.

Good men love those who teach and reprove them (Pr 9:8), but fools and scorners hate them (Pr 9:7-8). When a person resents or avoids a good leader or teacher, you have likely found a scorner. You are living in a generation of scorners, and you can observe it.

Why do children sometimes isolate themselves and avoid parents? They do not want their sins discovered, and they do not want to be corrected (Pr 13:1). Why do people avoid church assemblies or isolate themselves at church assemblies? They are scorners that think they are superior to the instruction given and the people gathering there.

Wise parents pursue children who avoid them or their correction. They also correct facial expressions or body language that shows a haughty or sullen spirit toward authority, instruction, or correction (Pr 19:25). The bud of scorn in a child must be nipped quickly and totally, unless you want hell in your home and future (Pr 21:24).

Not all scorners are verbal and direct; you must look for quiet scorners. Passive and quiet rebellion is just as wicked as active and noisy rebellion, but it is much harder to detect and deal with than the obvious rebel. Do not allow the devil this door into your home, by excusing a distant, sullen, or withdrawn child because they do not openly confront you.

Why do most Christians today want entertainment, activities, and fables? Because they are scorners, and they hate being told what to do in their lives by Bible preachers (II Tim 3:1-7). They want smooth things to coddle them (Is 30:9-11). They will not walk in the old paths (Jer 6:16). Paul’s prophetic warning to Timothy of perilous times is being fulfilled before your eyes. Are you part of it? Or are you fighting against it (Jude 1:3)?

What about you? Do you love reproof from parents? Friends? Your spouse? Your pastor? Church members? If not, why not? Wise men love reproof, for they know they cannot be wiser without unlearning bad habits or thinking (Pr 9:8-9). What sins are you hiding? Do you have the scornful spirit of this proverb fighting against authority and correction?

The LORD will crush scorners, so do not think you will get away with a wicked spirit toward counselors (Pr 3:34). He has kindly and mercifully sent these reprovers into your life, and you better respond to the wisdom they bring you from God, or Lady Wisdom’s warnings will fall on you (Pr 1:20-33; 8:32-36).

Why did conservative religious leaders hate Jesus Christ and demand Pilate crucify Him? Because He reproved their hypocrisy, and they showed that they were devilish scorners (Jn 3:19). Yet Peter and others could not be pushed away even by His wise dissuasion (Jn 6:66-69). Are you equally committed to the Son of God and His rebukes?

Jews who loved His correction and rebuke were broken in repentance by the glorious Prince of life, but those He judged for their rebellion and scorn were ground to powder (Matt 21:44). What a difference! Fall before Him today in humble submission.

