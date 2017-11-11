President Of India Addresses Sadguru Kabir Mahotsav

The President, Mr. Ram Nath Kovind receiving the first copy of the book ‘Madhya Pradesh Mein Kabir’, on the occasion of Sadguru Kabir Mahotsav, at Bhopal, in Madhya Pradesh on November 10, 2017.The Governor of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, Mr. O.P. Kohli, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mr. Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other dignitaries are also seen.

Saint Kabir Remains An Inspiration For Our Society

Bhopal (PIB-TYP-BIN): The President of India, Mr. Ram Nath Kovind, graced and addressed the Sadguru Kabir Mahotsav in Bhopal on November 10.

Speaking on the occasion, the President praised the Government of Madhya Pradesh for instituting the ‘Rashtriya Kabir Samman’. He said that this honour encourages poets who pursue the philosophical tradition of Saint Kabir. He also congratulated the award winners and appreciated their contributions.

The President said that Sadhguru Kabir was not only a great spiritual leader but also a social reformer. He fought against social evils that prevailed in society at the time and made efforts to eradicate them. The President said that the path of equality and harmony shown by Saint Kabir remains an inspiration for our society.

The President also received the first copy of the book ‘Madhya Pradesh Mein Kabir’ on the occasion.

Later in the day, the President paid tributes to Rani Jhalkaribai at her statue in Bhopal.

(Source: PIB/GR/TYP/BIN/USPA/WN/IAIJ)