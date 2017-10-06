There is plenty of real mystery, why do all the butterflies vacation to the same tree in Mexico, what causes the soft wind to blow, which stars bring life, … without us having to make things up. Who really believes that butterflies show up on radar?

Today the newsbits show that a promised wall is being built, or it’s prototypes are, that will keep the rich, privileged gated community we live in private and secure from the intrusions of the types of rabble bleeding hearts like Emma Lazarus would allow in.

Remember the sixties, maybe not, but those dang hippies and disrespectful young folk are cutting down our country again. Next they’ll be burning the flag!

Women drivers! Women should not be allowed behind the wheel, texting with their hen friends, putting their makeup on, changing lanes without signalling, gunning the gas pedal and mashing the brakes, parking in crosswalks, eating cotton candy, failing to understand and abide by Newton’s laws.

It”s important to keep things in perspective.

Wisdom from the duchess, “The more there is of mine the less there is of yours.”

Mount Rainier hulking over Lilliputian Seattle forty miles across the sound where terns gulls eagles osprey wheel and duck run over the ripples till their whistling wings catch fly and off they go. A heron stands on a rock watching a large island of dislodged seaweed drift by. Two hot air balloons, far far far off, so distant that the two dots couldn’t be anything but balloons , rose above a barely perceptible range of the Cascades then settled slowly. It’s almost sunset and three quarters of a moon has risen above the Scatchet headland. It will keep rising over the lapping waves and keep me up most of the night.