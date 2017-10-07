Proddatur (LGBT-TYP-BIN)

Safety Is Simple

‘Therefore came I forth to meet thee, diligently to seek thy face, and I have found thee. Proverbs 7:15’

Safety is simple. Reject any words or correspondence that even hint of affection, and end the relationship altogether. Recall that kisses and flattery from other than a wife are simply an alluring guise for your destruction, no matter whether they were given in malice or ignorance.

Solomon used this chapter to warn against the strange woman. In detail he described her seduction: her subtle character, her romantic actions, her flattering words, and her careful precautions (Pr 7:10-21). As the perfect example of a wise father, he made the efforts to warn his son about one of the most dangerous temptations in life – whorish women.

Solomon’s extensive experience with women – 700 wives and 300 concubines – gave him a unique advantage (I Kgs 11:3). He warned often of the appeal and power of a woman’s flattering speech (Pr 2:16). But here is a preview of some of her words – the flattering expressions of ardent passion and fervent love for her victim.

Let every man tremble in fear of this enemy. Joseph ran from a seductive whore, even though it landed him in prison (Gen 39:7-20). Samson listened to the enticing lies, and it cost him his hair – and his life (Judges 16:4-21). A woman’s passionate flattery is too much for most men. The adoring words and eager efforts overwhelm most resistance.

Christian wife, if you starve your husband of flattering affection and praise, you will be an accomplice in his sexual sins, for you make him vulnerable to the thing other women know how to give and are willing to give. When was the last time you praised his good features of appearance and character (Song 5:9-16)? Even Paul encouraged it (I Cor 7:3).

The warning here extends also to belly worshippers and religious compromisers – Christians with a form of godliness, but not living holy lives. Their good words and fair speeches deceive the simple, just as the whore deceived the young man here. So Paul warned to mark and avoid all such persons (Rom 16:17-18; Phil 3:17-20; I Tim 6:3-5).

Remember, the kisses and words of an enemy are deceitful (Pr 27:6). Their lives are false, so it is no surprise their words and affection are false (Ps 28:3). Their great swelling words of vanity are just so much lying foam (II Pet 2:18; Jude 1:16). Judge them by their lives.

True love is found only in Jesus Christ and exists only in truth (I Cor 13:4-7). It is amazing how often big smiles, warm greetings, affectionate hugs, and tearful eyes totally lack anything about Jesus Christ or His gospel. What is this unholy friendliness? It is the lying deceit of self-deceived men, who have chosen the love of pleasure over the love of God (II Tim 3:4,13).

Is it any wonder that David prayed twice in one psalm to be delivered from strange children – false brethren – whose mouths speak vanity and their right hand is a right hand of falsehood (Ps 144:7-8,11)? Sober reader, David prayed for deliverance from such flattering men that he might enjoy the blessings of God upon his family (Ps 144:12-15).

The cure for the false churches of false religion is to find and join a Bible-preaching, apostolic church that follows the old paths and earnestly contends for the faith once delivered to the saints (Jer 6:16; Jude 1:3).

